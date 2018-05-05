Paris Hilton was the victim of a hacker who ripped off hundreds of thousands of dollars and naked pictures from the star, according to TMZ.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The former reality TV star was hacked by a woman named Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan, who was actively scheming from 2015 to 2017, where she stole from Hilton and two other people. TMZ has obtained documents showing that Paystar hacked Paris' banks accounts, as well as used her credit cards. In one such documented incident, the hacker made a 2015 NYE party reservation at the swanky Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, CA, where she reportedly charged up to $40 thousand on the "Simple Life" star's credit cards, just that night alone.

Even more, Paystar also, according to the documents, posed as the heiress online, emailing requests to her assistant to wire $80 thousands to one of her accounts.

Jason Lowrie/REX/Shutterstock

The TMZ documents also state that Paystar got the naked photos from Hilton's iColoud account, however it's uncertain as to what she's done with the cache. It also says that the hacker went after Paris' dad Rick Hilton and sister Nicky, in a further ploy to obtain other passwords to more of Paris' accounts.

Paystar was caught in 2017 and has since pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy. Her sentencing is due to take place on Monday, where, according to TMZ, federal prosecutors are seeking 57 months in prison, with three years of supervised release, as well as pay money back to the victims in the amount of $318, 535.