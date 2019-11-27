Just a few days after Justin Bieber dropped $70,000 on Hailey Baldwin, she upped the ante.

Justin posted a photo of a blinged-out chain to Instagram this week but gave little context about the new jewelry. On Wednesday, though, TMZ reported that Justin's wife purchased the chain for her man for $90,000!

The chain -- which consists of white-gold covered in VVS super-white diamonds -- was purchased from Los Angeles jeweler Jadelle Beverly Hills and is similar to a traditional Cuban link.

Hailey's purchase seems to be one of the "just because" variety, as the Biebs' birthday isn't for months.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The purchase comes just five days after Justin gave Hailey an iced-out watch for her 23rd birthday that set him back $70,000.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!" he honored her on Instagram on Nov. 22. "The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES."

TMZ reports that Hailey reached out to Justin's favorite jeweler after his lavish gift with an idea to show her appreciation to him (she even picked up the jewelry herself).

Justin was surprised with the expensive bling in Miami, where the couple is currently vacationing.