The two most important women in Justin Bieber's life enjoyed a fun day out on March 24.

The pop star's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and his mother, Pattie Mallette, were photographed spending time together in Laguna Beach, California -- and the Biebs wasn't even there.

Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

Hailey, 22, and her mother-in-law, 43, grabbed frozen yogurt at Active Culture then drove off in a black car with Hailey behind the wheel. Unfortunately, as paparazzi snapped away, Pattie slipped and fell as she got into the car, though she was unhurt.

Justin's petite mom wore a black outfit with heeled boots and a leather jacket for the quick outing and the model donned a silver tank dress, white sneakers and a tan jacket from her husband's Drew clothing line.

Pattie is a big fan of her new daughter-in-law. In January, she posted an Instagram selfie with Hailey, captioning it, "What a gift! 😍."

And on Thanksgiving Day 2018, Pattie tweeted some gushing birthday love to her son's wife along with a slew of emojis: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I'm SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!"

The Hailey-Pattie outing comes days after People magazine reported that Justin and his love, who officially became husband and wife at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after a whirlwind engagement and courtship of just a few months, have delayed a bigger wedding for family and friends yet again.

"They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now," a source told People. "They haven't sent out any new save-the-dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Justin recently told fans that he's been working on his mental health after revealing a battle with depression in February. "He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there," the source told People. "Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all" to plan a big wedding ceremony because "she only wants him to focus on his mental health."

According to another insider, Hailey "is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her."