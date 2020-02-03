A Miami nightclub was a no-go for Halsey this weekend.

Page Six reported that the "Bad At Love" singer was turned away at the door of South Beach hotspot E11even at 4 a.m. on Saturday because there were simply no tables available.

Miami, of course, was chock-full of celebrities over the weekend, as it was the host site of Super Bowl LIV. The Page Six report noted that Marc Anthony went to the nightclub and had to wait to get inside, something celebrities rarely -- if ever -- have to do. He eventually made it onto a table and brought his own cooler filled with Bud Light.

It was an interesting weekend for Halsey. On Saturday night, while performing at a pre-Super Bowl concert, someone in the crowd kept saying G-Eazy's name. Eventually Halsey snapped at the man for continuing to bring up her ex's name.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building," Halsey can be heard replying in a fan video. "You're not going to disrespect me like that at my own show."

Afterward, she posted a message to her Instagram Story advising women to never let anyone make them "feel crazy or unhinged" for standing up for themselves.

"Don't tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice'," she wrote.