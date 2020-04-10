Wizard on the way! "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting a baby.

It's not known how far along she is, but Georgia was clearly sporting a visible baby bump while she and Rupert went out on a grocery run in London on Thursday.

A rep for the couple confirmed the baby news, telling multiple outlets that the actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise, and Georgia are "excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

It will be their first child together.

There has been speculation for months that the couple secretly married last year, as they've both often sported what appear to be wedding rings. In fact, Rupert wore his during Thursday's grocery outing. It remains unclear if they actually did tie the knot.

Rupert has previously expressed desire to become a father.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he told The Guardian in 2018. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."