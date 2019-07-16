Dame Helen Mirren believes that social media users are about to get a little more real.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Filters are on the way out, I promise you," she told Grazia. "Because it was a lovely thing to be able to do but the whole 'Look at me, don't I look gorgeous? Look everybody…' As everybody does it, very soon people will go, 'No, I'm not doing that, it's much more interesting to not do that!'"

But, the on-screen legend doesn't hate social media. In fact, far from it.

"I love the people showing you how to do make-up on Instagram. People loved that before and after Instagram of me with absolutely no make-up on and then with it on," she said, referring to a February Instagram post. "Both totally unfiltered."

"Very before," she captioned the aforementioned snap. "Richard and joe and lee work their magic what did you think? it all came naturally?"

Helen, 73, bristles at the marketing tactics of the cosmetics industry and sees ageism as a real issue.

"It's extremely annoying to women of my generation and others following mine to have beauty products sold on a 15-year-old face," she said. "I don't want to die young, so I'm going to get old! I think to stay engaged in life, to stay curious about life, to stay with a sense of learning about life, constantly. I think those are the things that, if you like, stay young."

SERGEI CHIRIKOV/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, while appearing on British daytime talk show "This Morning," Helen revealed that her beauty regimen is far different from that of her peers (she even cuts her own hair with kitchen scissors!).

"I have an issue with the word 'beauty.' Sometimes I clean up nice with a lot of help … So I want a new word instead of 'beautiful.' I think 'being' is a good word," she said. "My being tip is really to be curious and interested in other people and not think too much about yourself. Give your attention to other people and that has a way of making you, if you like, more beautiful in many ways."