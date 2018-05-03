In Delaware, "Parks and Recreation" is greater than politics.

Aubrey Plaza was recently named the Most Famous Person in Delaware, which may sound somewhat feasible, considering she's a well-known actress. However, the story becomes mind bogglingly funny when you realize who else is from Delaware: Joe Biden… as in the former Vice President of the United States.

Getty Images

This fact wasn't lost on the "Parks and Recreation" star either, and Aubrey told Conan O'Brien on May 2 that she started "trolling" the VP on Twitter to let him know what she was more famous than him.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"I honestly don't know how I did that," she said. "[Joe] didn't even make it in the top three. And I was trolling him on Twitter! Because I was like, 'How did this happen? How am I … You were vice president!'"

After DelawareOnline.com named Aubrey as it's favorite daughter, the actress tweeted, "What's up @JoeBiden."

"But I'm just really famous there for many things, I guess," she dryly joked to Conan. "I didn't ask for this."

Other famous Delaware natives include Valerie Bertinelli, singer George Thorogood and Henry Heimlich, the man behind the Heimlich maneuver.

"Henry Heimlich, what's up, I beat you, sorry," she quipped.

Somehow Joe and Henry are just going to have to find a way to cope with this defeat.