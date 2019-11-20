Hip hop mogul Damon Dash was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly failing to pay more than $400,000 in child support.

TMZ spoke to the financially-strapped Damon who claimed he was attempting to clear his debts when he was arrested.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The 49-year-old is accused of owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support to his two baby mamas. However, Damon, who's credited with founding Roc-A-Fella records with Jay-Z, claims that he's now broke.

The New York City Sheriff's Office told Page Six that Damon was handcuffed and led into Bronx Family Court on two felony warrants. Afterward, he was allegedly taken to Brooklyn to settle his six-figure tab for unpaid child support, which he did.

Damon is now free.

"We've been looking to arrest him since 2015," NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito told Page Six.

Shutterstock

Last week, Damon, who's the father to three children, filed paperwork in federal court to claim that his income was "virtually nonexistent." He added that he's expecting further financial strain because his fiance, Raquel Horn, is pregnant.