A popular hip-hop website is suing 50 Cent for $3 million, claiming he ruined its credibility by basically labeling it "fake news" on social media.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Blast, HipHopDX.com published a story in June 2018 about the rapper, reporting that he didn't license the rights to his catchphrase "get the strap" for merchandise.

"The celebrity known as 50 Cent has maliciously used his power and influence to falsely attack a small, independent media company for its unfavorable but entirely truthful content," the lawsuit claims. "In late June 2018, it exposed as false certain public statements made by 50 Cent claiming to have sold the rights to a three-word catchphrase for a million dollars."

HipHopDX.com says its reporting was factual, but 50 took offense and labeled it as "a bogus news outlet that does not check its facts" to his huge social media following.

"False attacks by celebrities and public figures on journalists and media companies, branding them as 'fake news,' have become a powerful weapon for pulling readers away from otherwise respected sources," the lawsuit said, according to The Blast. "These are not merely political or public relations issues for media companies. Rather, they are attacks on a business and constitute classic defamation - false assertions to the public that are intended to, and do, damage a person or company in their professional reputation."

Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock

HipHopDX and 50 have a contentious relationship. The "Power" actor sued the website earlier this year for copyright infringement, alleging that it used a photo of him without his permission. The website says 50 didn't own the rights to the photo but "allegedly obtained the rights to for the sole purpose of bringing this lawsuit."

The website has denied any wrongdoing.