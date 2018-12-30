Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former fixer, is a wanted man in Hollywood.

Page Six reported that some of Hollywood's biggest power players are lining up to tell the attorney's story, and Cohen is receptive.

Craig Ruttle/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Trump's one-time attorney-turned-enemy was spotted at a meeting with "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" producer Lawrence Bender, Page Six said.

Cohen is very familiar with Trump and his inner workings, having been the president's personal attorney for many years. He has testified that, at Trump's direction, he arranged ­pre-election hush-money payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who both claim to have had affairs with Trump. Cohen has reportedly spent 70 hours in interviews with Robert Mueller's prosecutors and other federal investigators, and it's believed that he's accused the commander-in-chief of various crimes, including several felonies.

Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"There is a lot of interest in Michael's story," Cohen's attorney David Schwartz said, "but he isn't open to doing anything at the moment because of continuing investigations."

On Dec. 12, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and for lying to Congress.

Movie producers have reportedly already begun putting together a wish list of who would play Cohen in a movie.

Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cohen's attorney said his client has a lot more to tell about Trump, a man Cohen once said he would "take a bullet for."

"At the appropriate time, after Mr. Mueller completes his investigation and issues his final ­report, I look forward to assisting Michael to state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump — and that includes any appropriate congressional committee interested in the search for truth and the difference between facts and lies," Schwartz said. "Mr. Trump's repeated lies cannot contradict stubborn facts."

Since turning on Trump, Cohen has become a bit of a celebrity in New York. Page Six notes that well wishers bombarded him at a restaurant and he was given a standing ovation by other diners while leaving.