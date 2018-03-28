Glenn Frey's widow, Cindy, is blaming the hospital where he was treated for his untimely death, but the hospital says it did nothing wrong.

Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, both named in Cindy's wrongful death lawsuit, want the case dismissed, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Glenn, the legendary Eagles guitarist, died in January 2016 from complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia.

The hospital and the doctor claim "the injuries of the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part by the culpable conduct of the plaintiff," The Blast said, citing the court documents.

Glenn was under the care of Dr. Itzkowitz from October 19, 2015 to November 2015. In a wrongful death lawsuit, Cindy claims the doctor and the hospital failed to "promptly and properly treat [Frey's] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel."

"As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence," the suit read, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death."