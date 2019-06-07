"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Tanya Sam was hospitalized in Los Angeles last week after being involved in a car accident.

A rep for the cast member told Page Six on Friday that the reality TV star suffered internal bleeding.

Getty Images

"She felt fine and walked away from the accident with some aches and pains," the rep said.

Tanya didn't initially go to the hospital, but began feeling ill after attending the Wearable Art Gala, which was hosted by Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. Tanya's rep said she was "feeling dizzy and vomiting blood," but is doing better after seeking care in at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Tanya is now back back home in Atlanta after spending two days in the hospital.

Many of her social media followers were alerted to the accident after she said on her Instagram Story that the accident turned out to be "more serious than I thought" likely due to "seatbelt impact trauma."

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself looking well at the airport with her sister, Tamara Sam, and her fiancé Paul Judge.

"Famalay," she wrote. "The love is real, the dog is fake. But is it weird if I kinda love the dog anyways…Thank you both for taking such good care of me."