"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador has never really been shy about addressing her weight, whether it's going up or going down. Now, though, she's committed to being healthy and she wants to take her fans along for the ride, too.

The reality TV star is launching a healthy food line called Real for Real Cuisine, and she's teamed up with QVC for the line.

"I've had an internal rollercoaster of a weight issue," she told Page Six. "I'd lose a bunch of weight and then I'd say, 'Okay, now I'm going to eat what I want because I'm tired of starving myself.' I don't want to deprive myself anymore."

"We all want to be as healthy as we can but you can drive yourself crazy with that," she added.

For Shannon, she told Page Six that she tries to "make a few smart and sensible choices during the week" so she can "go order whatever entrée [she] wants at a restaurant" and "have a cocktail on the weekend."

Real for Real Cuisine, which launches on April 18, is a line of reheatable meals under 450 calories.

"I went back to QVC last week for a training," she said. "They let you do like a mock show like a host and then they film it and they critique you and then you get to go back and they film you again and critique you again. So I had some flub ups. It's just interesting because when you're trying to sell a food product on television, people can see it but you can't smell it. You can't taste it. So it's up to me to describe those things. So I'm working on that."

Shannon has been open about her weight in the past. Last year she acknowledged that she gained 40 pounds, claiming "multiple factors" contributed to her weight gain.

"So let's just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact," she wrote in July 2017. "I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it's just plain and simple weight gain."

She added, "Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey. I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts."