It's not Luke's, but it's the next best thing!

Scott Patterson, who starred as diner owner Luke Danes in the beloved "Gilmore Girls" series, has a new venture brewing.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

"I'm developing my own coffee brand. We're almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it," he told Wealth Management. "Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with. It's the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night."

He said he plans to call his grounds Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee.

It's a bit of fiction becoming reality. On "Gilmore Girls," Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) would get their daily coffee fix at Luke's.

Instagram

Fans of the show got a great surprise last year when 200 coffee shops around the country transformed into pop-ups of Luke's Diner for one day in honor of the series' 16th anniversary.

Scott's love of all things coffee is a large part of his life. He currently tours small coffee shops across the country where he performs acoustic music sets.