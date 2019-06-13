Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Count Cindy Crawford among the people who have experienced ageism for continuing to do what she loves.

While speaking at a WWD event, the iconic supermodel said she recently received a comment from an Instagram troll who criticized her for not only continuing to model into her 50s, but also for recently posing nude for renowned photographer Russell James' new book, Angels.

"They posted something like, 'Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?'" she recalled. "I was like, is there an age where being nude isn't beautiful? It's just a different kind of beauty. That is part of the reason I still do shoots."

Cindy, by the way, said the nude photos she posed for were "tasteful."

During the chat, Cindy 53, gushed about fellow supermodel Christy Turlington for continuing to participate in photo shoots.

"We want to show women who are 53, and I think Christy just turned 50, that there's still beauty in that," she said, but added the modeling is "a little harder" with age. "I hope this is politically correct, but sometimes I say I need Viagra for shoots. It's harder to get it up."

Make no mistake about it, Cindy is still a modeling force with her ageless good looks.

"Avoiding the sun, not smoking, drinking a lot of water, and getting enough sleep is key to looking and feeling good at any age," she said.

Of course, Cindy and Rande Gerber's children — Presley, 19, and Kaia, 17 — have joined the family business, too. Kaia, a spitting image of her mother, has become a superstar in her own right. While many were concerned that the teen was starting so young, Cindy never felt that way.

"My daughter just got her driver's license. I'm a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modeling," she said. "The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?"