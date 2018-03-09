In 1989, Elle Macpherson was nicknamed "The Body." Nearly three decades later, she's still got it.

In a new interview with Glossy, the 53-year-old supermodel spoke about how she continues to stay in shape, and it all starts early. Elle says she wakes up at 5 a.m. everyday and lays in bed for 30 minutes meditating and practicing "mindful breathing."

Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Most mornings, Elle eschews coffee, opting for a glass of warm water with lemon. She sprinkles in cayenne pepper for a little kick. She then fuels up with a green smoothie.

"If I'm craving something hot, I'll have a poached egg on sunflower or wheat-free dark rye bread, raw oatmeal with agave or a raw chia pudding soaked in almond milk," she says.

A stickler about fitness, Elle usually swims in the ocean or does yoga every day, as well.

Of course, Elle knows that eating right is every bit as important as working out. Lunch typically involves a ton of vegetables.

"I have a big raw salad of kale, spinach, sprouts, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, coriander, and pumpkin and sunflower seeds. It's nourishing, satisfying and bursting with nutrients," she said. "I drench it in premium olive oil -- good fats are important to my well-being. I also love sardines, because they are packed full of those wonderful omega-3 fatty acids and, being a smaller fish, have less metal toxins."

Rex USA

With a balanced meal in her, she typically opts for an outdoor activity in the late afternoon, usually with her 15-year-old son, Cy.

One of the more overlooked elements of a healthy lifestyle is sleep, something that she says is "hugely important" to her.

"I have always found it difficult to unwind, so now I have a ritual that works really well: I create a calm space, wear very light cotton pajamas (if I wear anything at all) and spritz the room and my pillows with our Sleep Welle mist," she said, adding that she drinks calming tea.

Fame Flynet

The fitness isn't over though. While laying in bed every night, Elle does a yoga pose that she says helps put her to sleep.

"It involves lying on the bed with my legs up the wall," she said, "always in the privacy of my bedroom, of course!"