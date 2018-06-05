The Royal Family is bulking up its security in a big way on the heels of an ISIS threat against Prince George.

REX/Shutterstock

The 4-year-old will have additional protection at his London school and at outings around the city. TMZ reported that security will follow the tyke's grandma, Carole Middleton, who often cares for him.

Earlier this month, it was reported that an ISIS fighter named Husnain Rashid encouraged the terror group to carry out an attack on Prince George. Rashid posted a pic of Prince George next to a silhouette of a jihadi fighter. He posted the address of George's school and wrote, "even the royal family will not be left alone."

REX/Shutterstock

TMZ said that while the royal family isn't taking any chances, it will still be business as usual at this weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace. However, expect a much larger security presence than normal.

The family, at least for now, is refusing to back down. In fact, George and his sister, Prince Charlotte, recently attended the Houghton horse trials in public along with their mother, Duchess Kate.

Prince George is third in line for the British throne.