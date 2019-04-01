"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO drama, confirms that co-star Kit Harington -- who plays her would-be half-brother, Jon Snow, on the series -- makes more money than her.

And the British actress is just fine with that, she revealed in a new interview in which she also explains why.

In general, expectations of pay parity are "a little tricky," she admitted in a cover story for the newest issues of Harper's Bazaar UK. "Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline.

"And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money,'" she said.

According to a 2017 report from Variety, Kit and "GoT" stars Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey all earn $500,000 per episode.

DailyMail.com reports that, according to a source, Sophie and onscreen Stark siblings Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright are earning $175,000 per episode for the final season, which debuts on April 14.

In the Harper's Bazaar cover story, Sophie revealed that all of her contracts now feature an inclusion rider, which means she can insist that the crew on projects she signs onto will be 50-50 male-female. "Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing," she said. "It's exciting."

Though compensation is a different issue, she explained that in the wake of the Me Too and Time's Up movements of the last year and a half, people are now more likely to have conversations about pay parity. Execs are "more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money.' So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think..." she told the magazine.