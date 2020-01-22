Liv Tyler loves her father, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, but she gets embarrassed pretty much every time he takes the stage.

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the actress detailed what it's like with a rock icon as a father.

"I mean…he's pretty amazing," she said. "But as a performer, he doesn't half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out. So, I'm usually pretty impressed that he's still…but he does things that embarrass me. Like, humping his mic stand. I'm like, 'Dad…'"

The microphone affection has increased ever since the group kicked off its wildly popular "Deuces are Wild" residency in Las Vegas last April.

"They're in Vegas right now, so there's, like, clips all the time…and he, like, licks people's faces sometimes," the "9-1-1: Lone Star" star said.

Liv's comments come just days after Aerosmith's drummer, Joey Kramer, filed a lawsuit against Steven and the rest of the band, claiming they are freezing him out of high-profile performances, including one at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Last year, Joey took a leave of absence from performances after suffering what he calls "minor injuries."

He claims that he was ready to go by the end of 2019, but said the band made him audition for the job, which he had held for over 50 years.

"This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry," he said in statement. "Neither the MusiCares' Person Of The Year Award nor the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated."

He later added, "To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success - a success that acknowledges my own life's work - is just plain wrong."

Aerosmith said in a statement, "Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so."

The statement continues: "Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when we unfortunately have no time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys week. We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse. Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events. Given his decisions he is unfortunately unable to perform but of course we have invited him to be with us for both the Grammys and our MusiCares honor. We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage."