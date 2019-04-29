The baby boom at "Today" is causing a major, albeit temporary, shakeup, and producers are scrambling to use a revolving door of guests hosts until everyone is back in their chairs.

Hoda Kotb is currently on maternity leave after adopting daughter Hope Catherine. Meanwhile, Hoda's new co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, announced that she's expecting a third child in the summer.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

"We'll have guest co-hosts filling in, but any changes that we had in mind for the show — and any new look — likely won't launch until January," a source told Page Six.

While Hoda is out, her "Today" co-anchor role has been filled by Craig Melvin. Her 10 a.m. hour show with Jenna has been filled by Meredith Vieira thus far.

Still, there were plans to tweak the fourth hour of "Today" after Kathie Lee Gifford left as to not make it a "carbon copy" of the show Hoda and Kathie co-hosted.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

When Hoda returns from her maternity leave, she and Jenna will only overlap for a short time until she leaves to give birth.

In a chat with People magazine, Jenna said she felt guilty about revealing her news because she knew that her newly married sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and Kotb both wanted babies.

"My mom said, 'Everybody gets their babies when they're supposed to,'" Jenna said. "My mom, and her mom before her, struggled with infertility forever, and so I thought that was a beautiful thing to say."