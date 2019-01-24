Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, sold the massive mansion he left for her, pocketing $5 million.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Crystal, it seems, didn't quite get what she wanted, having originally listed the Hollywood Hills home for $7.2 million. However, after it didn't sell, the price was eventually reduced to $5 million, which is exactly what Hugh paid for it in 2013.

According to TMZ, the Playboy magnate bought the home a year after he a Crystal tied the knot to ensure that she would have a place of her own after he passed. Why couldn't she stay in the Playboy Mansion? Well, technically, Hugh didn't own it, but it was rather owned by Playboy Enterprises.

WireImage

Hugh was reportedly worried that Crystal could be displaced without him being around, so he bought the 5,900 square foot home and held it in a trust under both his name and her name. After he passed in September 2017, Crystal was left the sole owner of the home.

The home boasted, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, an infinity pool, a game room, theater, and a view overlooking Los Angeles.