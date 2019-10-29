Hulk Hogan's private jet was grounded on Tuesday after its tires blew and brakes "melted" during a rough landing in Iceland.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The wrestling legend, who was en route to Saudi Arabia for a big WWE event, posted a video to Facebook that showed his jet parked on a wet runway.

"We just had a really hard landing," Hogan, who was traveling with fellow WWE icon Jimmy Hart, said. "Blew out the tires and the brakes have melted. That thing is not going anywhere."

Fortunately for the Hulkster, a friend from Minnesota also had a plane and offered him and Jimmy a spot on that flight to continue on to the Middle East. According to reports, that mystery friend is Ric Flair. (During the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Hogan and Flair will represent teams set to square off against each other.)

"We're gonna make it," Hogan said on Tuesday. "Anyway, quite an experience landing and having all the crazy stuff happen."

Hogan, presumably with Flair, is now currently in the air en route to the Crown Jewel.