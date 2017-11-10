Taylor Swift's album gives insight into her romance , Britney Spears sells painting for $10K and more ICYMI news

November 10 was a holiday for "Swifties," as their queen, Taylor Swift, released her "Reputation" album. Fans (and media) were very quick to start dissecting the lyrics, hoping to get some insight into her under-the-radar relationship with Joe Alwyn. Most suspect that her previously-released song "Gorgeous" is about Joe. Most think "Call It What You Want" is inspired by him, too. Much of the album appears to be a giant love note. "Delicate" appears to have been inspired by the start of a relationship. "Is it cool that I said all that / Is it too soon to do this yet / 'Cause I know that it's delicate," she says. The relationship, it seems, is fiery (in a good way!). In "Dress" she sings, "Gettin' caught up in a moment / Lipstick all in your face / You know I'm not a bad girl, but I do bad things with you." Taylor seems enamored and head over heels for her beau.