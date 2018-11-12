With her house in the path of the deadly fire in Malibu, California, Ireland Baldwin wanted to get home to collect a few things. While doing so, she claims a police officer accused her of being a looter.

The model, who has graced the cover of many magazines, lashed out at the officer on social media.

"Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up," she tweeted. "An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don't have my Malibu address on my ID."

She claimed that she offered to show the officer water bills and another proof of residency, but the officer ignored her. She further said she told the officer that she need to get home to get her truck so that she can help other people and their animals.

"Not only was he a d---, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble," she wrote. "I understand that he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can't help them."

"He didn't say he wasn't letting us in because of looting, he LITERALLY called us looters," she said.

On Instagram, she added that nearly all of the other officers she dealt with were pleasant, understanding and compassionate.

She later said her mom, Kim Basinger, lost her home.

"So many friends and friends and family of friends are losing everything they own in these fires," she said. "My mom and her partner lost their Malibu home in the #Woolseyfire and thankfully, they are both safe."