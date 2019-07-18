Jada Pinkett Smith is loving her some summer!

On Thursday, the 47-year-old showed off her insanely-impressive bikini body while relaxing on a boat, presumably in the mediterranean, as her Instagram this week shows that she's been vacationing in Italy and Greece.

"I'LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you," she captioned the snap showing her wearing a green bikini, the top portion made to resemble leaves.

Jada's followers marveled at the physique of the mother of two.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson, commented, "Looking [fire]."

One person commented, "All of sudden I feel like working out."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Earlier this year Jada opened up about her workout routine, saying she often relies on fitness bloggers to stay in shape.

"Taking care of your body in the way in which you want is an act of self-love," she said on Facebook Watch in January. "Self-love is discipline."

Of course, for fitness tips, Jada could just ask her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 65, who wowed the public several years ago with her ripped body.

Jada Pinkett Smith / Facebook

"I wanna be her when I grow up," Jada said at the time.

Like mother, like daughter.