Hello, Jada!

Will Smith may be earning Oscar buzz for his performance in "Concussion," but the real star of the show was his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when the duo walked the red carpet together at a special screening of the drama in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

The 44-year-old actress sparkled in a silver Zuhair Murad gown with a sheer skirt and dangerously low-cut neckline at the star-studded affair.

This is the second time in the past week that Jada has flaunted her figure in a sheer ensemble while accompanying her husband on the red carpet.

On Nov. 19, she risked a wardrobe malfunction at the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Jada donned a sheer silver cocktail dress with strategically placed embellishments on the bodice to watch her hubby perform "Fiesta," the first song he's released in more than a decade.

(If anything deserves a fiesta, it's Jada's body. Yowza!)

The couple were joined by Trey, Will's 23-year-old son from a previous relationship, during the award show. Will and Jada also share son Jaden and daughter Willow. They tied the knot back in 1997.