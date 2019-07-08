Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are honoring their son Jaden Smith on his 21st birthday.

On Monday, the "Girl's Trip" actress posted a video to her Instagram that showed both recent and throwback images of Jaden.

"After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life," the "Red Table Talk" host wrote alongside the series of clips from home movies. "You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨"

Jaden's famous father, Will Smith, also paid tribute to his son via video.

"Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!?," he wrote.

Much like Jada's video, Will's video was highly produced and was essentially a short documentary of the young musician's life — videos showed Jaden playing drums as a young tyke, skydiving, performing at Coachella and acting alongside his father in 2006's "The Pursuit of Happyness."

"Jaden is 100 percent fearless," Will says in the birthday video. "I'm really surprised and proud and terrified of how he's going out into the world."

Earlier this year, Jada spoke about Jaden and his younger sister Willow's upbringing, claiming they made the kids appreciate hard work and sacrifice.

"As much as people got on me in regards to having them work early, I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they did not have to grind or work hard on their own," she said.

By having Jaden and Willow, 18, get involved in orphanages at homeless shelters, "They got to see that there's life beyond all the twinkles and lights," she said, adding, "That was really important to me, that they understood that listen you guys are really privileged and you are to learn how to offer and offer yourself and be in service to the world. I think Will and I always led with that."