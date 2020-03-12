Jameela Jamil is flipping the script in Playboy.

The "Good Place" actress posed for the risqué magazine for its "On Speech" issue. While Playboy no longer features nude photographs, it still centers on scantily-clad shots. Jameela, though, changed things up, posing in a suit and tie.

"From my @Playboy shoot, I wanted to be shot like a man," she tweeted on Thursday. "No retouching, hi res, loose, comfortable clothes and completely unsexualized. I felt extremely free."

Jameela actually guest edited the entire magazine for the spring 2020 issue and acknowledged that she wouldn't normally pose for a brand like Playboy, but felt that the magazine has progressed forward and is using its platform for good.

"I love all the work they are doing to dismantle their problematic past," she tweeted of Playboy earlier this week.

The actress, who recently came out as "queer," posted a collage of shots from Playboy shoot, all of which show her completely covered and showing no cleavage.

In the article, Jameela spoke about her career, her mental health and he relationships.

"I wanted to showcase people I admire, I wanted diversity, I wanted everyone to pull no punches and I wanted proper storytellers and people who are looking to use everything they have to change a global conversation," she told Playboy.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

She also spoke of her support of feminists.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday she called herself a "feminist-in-progress."

"I'm not standing on a soapbox preaching to anyone," she said. "I'm just trying to raise awareness and learn at the same time. I'm always going to be in progress. I will never have all of the updated information. I'm not a bloody computer and there's so much more for me to learn and I'm excited to learn. I don't have an arrogance to me."