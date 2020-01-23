Has James Corden been "pulling" a fast one on us this whole time?

Fans are going crazy after social media pictures and videos emerged of him filming a new "Carpool Karaoke" segment… But here's the kicker: he doesn't actually drive!

On Wednesday, a Twitter user videoed "The Late Late Show" host cruising around with Justin Bieber, but James' Range Rover was actually being pulled by another car. In fact, his tires aren't even moving.

"Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!," the Twitter user said. The user later added, "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."

Twitter was mortified by the development.

"MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," one person said.

Many Twitter users used the same joke about changing the name to "car-pull karaoke."

Other people in Los Angeles also saw the Range Rover being pulled while James and Justin sing along, presumably to The Bieb's hits songs and forthcoming album, several of them posting similar photos of the car being pulled.

Some Twitter users defended James, saying he actually drove in previous "Carpool Karaoke" skits.

On Wednesday, James and Justin implied on Instagram that they were collaborating on a project together, as the late night host posted a selfie with the singer.

"Big day," he captioned selfie.

Justin posted several images from the "Yummy food truck," a nod to his newest single, "Yummy."

"Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up," he captioned the snaps.