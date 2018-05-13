James Corden got the wedding invite of a lifetime!

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The British comedian, who hosts "The Late Late Show With James Corden" in Los Angeles, is attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding next weekend, according to a new report on TMZ.

Corden is an old friend of the 33-year-old royal. Before making it big in the U.S., he was known for his boys nights in London with the Prince and his celebrity pals like David Beckham. The host had previously implied he wouldn't be invited, but had been gunning for an invite to his bachelor party.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

However, Corden underestimated his relationship with Harry, who is now sixth in line to the throne (following the birth of his newest nephew, Prince Louis Arthur Charles), as both he, and his producing partner Ben Winston, made the cut. They are among the 600 guests who will witness the historical vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Not only will they be there for the ceremony but they have also been invited to both receptions following. The first reception will be a luncheon at St. George's Hall hosted by the Queen. The more exclusive event will take place in the evening at Frogmore House. Only around 200 guests are invited to the evening reception, which is given by Prince Charles.

Corden is not just friends with Harry, he also has a relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Following the birth of their thid child last month, the 39-year-old reportedly gifted them a limited edition, 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush characters toy set, valued at $750.