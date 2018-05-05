Abraxas (A.J.) Discala, the former manager and ex-husband of HBO "Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been convicted of a $300 million "pump and dump" stock scheme, and found guilty on eight conspiracy and fraud charges -- acquitted on two counts -- by a Brooklyn federal jury, on Friday, May 4.

Discala, 47, the CEO of now-defunct OmniView Capital Advisors, married Sigler, 36, when she was 22 years old. The jury concluded that Discala falsely ballooned shares of unstable stocks and in turn sold them to unsuspecting elderly folks and other investors, keeping the profits before the securities crashed, thus leaving them nearly valueless, according to reports.

Charles Ross, Discala's lawyer, stated after the verdict, "Obviously, we are disappointed, but we believe we have serious issues for our post-trial motions, so we are going to continue to fight on behalf of Mr. Discala."

Kyleen Cane, Discala's co-defendant, was however acquitted on all counts.

Jamie-Lynn, forever remembered as Tony Soprano's steadfast daughter, Meadow, and Discala were married from 2003 into 2006.

Sigler revealed back in 2016 that she has suffered from MS since age 20 and did while still filming the hit HBO mobster show - she is now married with two children.