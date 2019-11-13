Jane Seymour likes to dress to impress as much as the next woman, but her fashion choices have dwindled as she's gotten older, mainly because she says designers have aged her out of their rolodexes.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for The Paley Center/Shutterstock

The former Bond girl spoke to The Guardian about how her red carpet style has changed over time, with the 68-year-old noting that back in the day she was looking to the likes of Versace and Escada for outfits. Now, though, she looks in her closet.

"I was never paid by a designer to wear anything, although nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age," she said, adding that she's not at all opposed to recycling her looks. "I don't care whether re-wearing clothes is acceptable or not — if I'm feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I'll wear it again."

That wasn't always the case. As she ascended the ranks of Hollywood, specifically in the '70s, Jane became close with Gianni Versace, who would lend gowns to her that he made for his sister Donatella Versace, as the two wore the same size. In fact, one of Jane's most iconic looks came at the 1991 Emmys in which she wore a beaded Versace catsuit. At the time, it was thought of as a very risqué clothing choice.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"You thought you could see through [it], but really you couldn't. Although, if you looked carefully, maybe you could!" she recalled. "My boyfriend at the time, who was a famous rock'n'roller, had just broken up with me. We went to an event together and I thought: 'Dammit, I'm going to wear it' — and it worked. Everyone was trying to give me their phone number and I was like: 'OK, bye-bye!' But I have to admit that, looking back, I can't believe I wore it."