Jane Seymour is opening up about the one and only time she tried Botox, claiming she'll never do it again after it made her feel like "a unicorn."

In an interview with Britain's "This Morning," the actress, 68, said the injections made it too difficult for her to move her face, something she often needs to do as an actress.

"I tried Botox once and I felt like a unicorn, my brows were so raised I didn't look normal," she said. "I'm an actress and it's important for me to have the muscles moving, so filler is a terrible mistake. When other people do these things to their face it puts it off-kilter so you automatically wonder what they had done."

Jane, who gained international recognition as a Bond girl in "Live and Let Die" in 1973, also dished on how she maintains her age-defying looks.

"My tips are always to have really clean skin - exfoliate and use cold water, plus use a great moisturizer that goes deep into the pores," she said. "I always use SPF and wear a hat and large glasses, especially on the beach. However you want some vitamin D and sunshine."

Another tip, she says, is to not get caught up on the price tag, stating, "Some of the less expensive products work just as well if not better."

Jane is also very staunch about fitness.

"I try to exercise wherever I am. Sometimes I improvise with exercise, at home I do spinning. I walk around London and try to get cardio," she said.

And, if she has anything do with it, she'll keep her hair long because there's "so much more you can do with it."

"I have my hair colored every three weeks," she said, "and wash it every day and use masks and even cut my own hair."