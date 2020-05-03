Jason and Brittany Aldean are easing the pain of missing prom for their daughter, Keeley.

@brittanyaldean / Instagram

Brittany, who has been Keeley's stepmother since she married the country singer five years ago, posted a video on Instagram from what appears to be the couple's beach house.

"So today is May 2, 2020 and it was supposed to be Keeley's junior prom in Nashville, but for obvious reasons it's not happening so we are going to throw her prom at home," the 31-year-old shared. She showed off their P.F. Chang's takeaway meal and an elaborate ballon set up, for their dinner overlooking the water.

"Daddy is her date tonight," Brittany continued, as the 43-year-old crooner entered the video. "She's going to be so excited."

The family, including Kendyl (Jason's other daughter with ex wife Jessica Aldean), daughter Navy and son Memphis, waited in the kitchen for Keeley, 17, to come downstairs, where they surprised her with the news.

"It's your prom!" Brittany exclaimed in the video. "Happy prom day!"

Keeley was in near tears as her dad told her to put her dancing shoes on. "I can't dance but we'll give it a try," he said.

The family then enjoyed their Chinese food and dancing to tunes like Roddy Ricch's "The Box." At the end of the night, Keeley determined it was a success. "100%, they're the best, ever," she said, while hugging her stepmother.