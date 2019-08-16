Jay-Z is about to have more skin in the NFL game than originally anticipated — he's reportedly about to become part owner of an NFL team.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week it was announced that Jay-Z's company Roc Nation had partnered with the NFL for live entertainment programming. However, TMZ Sports is reporting that the rapper will have a much bigger role with the league.

Jay is going to have a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team, TMZ reported on Friday, although it's not known what team that will be.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

"It is going to happen in the near future," a source told the website. "He's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL."