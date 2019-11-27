Jeff Lewis says he's been turning to the bottle while battling his ex over custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Monroe.

"I am leaning a little bit on alcohol because it numbs the pain," he openly said on his SiriusXM radio show. "It helps me with my stress. It helps me relax, and it's become a routine, frankly."

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The former reality TV star said he's drinking far too often, both at home and while out and about. While discussing his issue, he said he considered removing all the booze from his house because "that would cut out alcohol consumption by like 60 percent."

"Because I drink home alone," he said.

Jeff and his ex, Gage Edward, split in January 2019 after 10 years together. A few months later, their custody battle over their daughter started getting nasty.

Getty Images

Earlier this year he told Andy Cohen he feels "like a prisoner" in the custody battle, saying, "I feel like I'm co-parenting my child with a child." He has further argued that he should get the the majority of the custody based on his home infrastructure and finances.

"If I could turn back the clock two years, I would do things very differently than I did," he said on Wednesday of his breakup. "I disrespected my ex, and I disrespected my relationship, and he disrespected me in the relationship, and we did irreparable damage."

After claiming he'd like to have a "friendship with Gage," his co-hosts Kelly Wagner and Eden Sasson asked him how that would work.

"This is too deep for me," Jeff said, "I mean, I just admitted I'm a functioning alcoholic."