Jenelle Evans's husband, David Eason, will not be charged for killing their family dog, something the ousted "Teen Mom" star now says was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Jenelle has changed her story regarding the matter several times, but she now says the whole thing was done for publicity. However, the incident had far reaching implications, as the couple temporarily lost custody of their kids because of the fallout.

Initial reports said David brutalized their family dog, Nugget, and shot the pooch dead after it lightly nipped at Jenelle and David's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. At the time, on May 1, Jenelle said she was heartbroken, even posting a tribute to Nugget on Instagram.

AKM-GSI

In the new report, TMZ claims that Jenelle initially told Columbus County Sheriff's deputies that David took the dog outside and she heard a gunshot. Several weeks later, she changed her story, indicating she never heard a gunshot and didn't know what happened to the dog, despite her social media post.

She then said that the whole thing was a publicity stunt and wanted it to go away.

Police never found a weapon or evidence of Nugget on the property, TMZ said.

The investigation is now closed and prosecutors will not file charges against Jenelle for filing a false police report.

Immediately following the dog incident, MTV dropped Jenelle from "Teen Mom."