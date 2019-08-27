Jenna Dewan's car was broken into in the broad daylight on Monday, and the thief made away with a Saint Laurent purse worth $3,000.

The thief was also caught on tape.

WireImage

TMZ published video of the actress getting to her Tesla, only to find that the passenger side window had been shattered.

Jenna was running errands on Los Angeles' famed Sunset Strip and paparazzi happened to be across the street waiting for her to return to her car. They started filming when a woman dressed in black approached Jenna's car and shattered the window.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A witness said the crook quickly got in a Kia and rode away. The same witness, who saw the thief casing several cars in the area, jotted down the license plate of the getaway car and gave Jenna the number.

"My car was broken into, clearly," Jenna told paparazzi, whom she thanked for catching the thief in the act. "They stole a purse."

After taking inventory of the car, Jenna called police and her boyfriend Steve Kazee, who later showed up to help his lady love.

TMZ said police came and took a report, but no arrests have been made yet.