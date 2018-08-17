"Dancing With the Stars" couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy sadly lost a member of their family this week… their beloved dog.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Jenna shared a photo of the pup on Instagram as a tribute.

"Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night. We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before," she wrote. "To my sweet baby girl... thank you for officially making us a family. You made it the 3 of us. You had a very adventurous life!"

Jenna often posted pictures of her dog, whom she called her "little bear."

"You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives," she wrote. "We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were. I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you'll be there in spirit. Go bark at everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much. 💔"

Jenna and Val got the pooch earlier this year. Last month she shared an adorable picture of the dog with a plastic cone around its neck.

"My heart can't take it. Little bear had to get spayed today as well as have 10 teeth pulled," she wrote. "Her face says it all 😭 #coneofshame."

All dogs go to heaven.