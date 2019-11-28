Jennifer Aniston's annual "Fakesgiving" dinner included a special profanity-laced dish for her pal Jimmy Kimmel.

The actress cooked up enchiladas for the late night host after he ribbed her last year about her party, which features traditional Thanksgiving fare, such as turkey.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel… here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baking the Mexican dish.

She added a video of Jimmy seeing the enchiladas at the party, which were labeled "Jimmy's F**king Enchiladas," too.

"Wait a minute," Jimmy laughs. "Finally someone listened to me!"

The south-of-the-border fare came in response to Jimmy hilariously complaining to her about her day-before-Thanksgiving fete.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"On Thanksgiving I cook the normal stuff," he told her last year on his show. ""I'm making the same thing everyone had the night before again. So in its essence, you've turned my meal into leftovers. So what I would suggest, if I may be so bold, because-"

"You're doing this on national television?" Jennifer interjected.

Jimmy proceeded to tell her that her party should feature "another special meal that's not turkey and all the other stuff."

"You want me to sacrifice my Thanksgiving meal?" Jenn wondered.

"No, I don't," Jimmy said said. "Because you're still having Thanksgiving and the Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving where God, Jesus and his friends intended for it to be."