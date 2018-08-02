Well isn't this convenient! During Jennifer Aniston's revealing interview with InStyle, which was released this week, she mentioned that she'd like to become a master at sculpting. Guess who else has a genuine interest in sculpting… her ex, Brad Pitt.

"Twelve years ago I had a beautiful art studio, and that was my dream then," she told InStyle of being an aspiring sculptor. "I still want to take the time to have those moments for myself. I had a wheel, and I had a bunch of clay."

Jennifer Aniston has molded herself into one of the top actresses in the business. Her ex Brad is also a top name and he, too, champions himself as a sculptor.

Last year, GQ magazine chatted with Brad about his artwork, particularly sculpting.

"I've been going to a friend's sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there. My friend [Thomas Houseago] is a serious sculptor. They've been kind. I've literally been squatting in there for a month now," he said. "It's something I've wanted to do for ten years."

He continued, "I'm making everything. I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials. You know, I surprise myself. But it's a very, very lonely occupation. There's a lot of manual labor… [It is] a lot of lugging clay around, chopping and moving and cleaning up after yourself."

Jen's connections to her exes doesn't stop at Brad, though. In her aforementioned interview, she mentioned that she's gotten into boxing lately.

"It's the longest workout I've actually stayed with consistently other than yoga," she said. "There's something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you're not just sitting on a bike. It's amazing."

Interestingly, you know who else is interested in boxing? Her ex Justin Theroux.

In an a chat with Men's Health for its July/August cover, Justin spoke about being in the boxing ring with a female instructor.

"I hate getting hit. And she's so fast; a better boxer than me, by far. It's so frustrating," he said. "A couple times she really rang my bell. And I was a combination of hurt-slash-pissed. Am I gonna cry or knock her head off? But I couldn't touch her. Too quick."

Jen seems to like boxing more for the mental release, but also for the fantasy.

"Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're actually punching," she said. "I'm just grateful it's not actually the person, even though there's one person. You know what I mean. It's all good."