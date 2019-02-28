The time has come for Jennifer Garner to start rolling with the punches.

On Thursday, the actress posted a snap of herself to Instagram while dressed as Astrid from "How To Train Your Dragon." In the photo, she was carrying a dragon birthday cake to honor her son Samuel's 7th birthday.

The birthday boy, though, apparently didn't find his mom amusing.

"Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it's cool when I dress up for the party," she captioned the photo, using hashtags to indicate Samuel gave her an eye roll — his "first eye roll," she says.

Jennifer didn't skimp on the outfit, as she painted her face and donned an impressive outfit, complete with a fur trimmed collar, leather gear, and huge tan boots.

Jen tagged America Ferrera in the photo, who reposted the photo along with the caption, "Ahhhh!!!! Yeeeessss!!!! Jennifer Garner as Astrid." America, of course, played Astrid in the animated film.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, Jen said she and her ex Ben Affleck are committed to giving their children a normal childhood.

"How do you adapt to your career? That's a big question. Being someone who is well known requires an enormous adaption. Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there's having child and, in my case, a career that's a very selfish one," she said. "When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family. How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What's worth it and what isn't? Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, 'We have to adapt.' We were surrounded by paparazzi."

She added: "There were so many things you wouldn't expect. We'd be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you'll do whatever you need to do."