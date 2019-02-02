When Jenny McCarthy was offered the job as a judge on "The Masked Singer," she immediately knew it was going to be a hit.

She was apparently the only one who felt that way.

In fact, Jenny's team almost didn't even tell her about the job because they thought it was such a bad idea.

"My agents will get so mad at me, but I have to tell the truth," she told Page Six. "They were like, 'Listen, there's a couple shows you have offers for, but this one is a definite pass.' And I said, 'Well let me see it!' And they're like, 'You're going to hate it.'"

Jenny wanted to judge that for herself.

"So they sent it to me, and I watched it — the Korean version — and I said, 'This checks all the boxes, this is going to work,'" she said. "I thought, 'It's weird enough and different that it gets people's attention. It's got celebrities, which people f-—- love. And it's got the mystery, so you're brain's trying to figure out who the people are. And you can watch it with your kids.'"

Of course, the show, which was filmed for nine days last summer, has become a massive hit, much as Jenny suspected it would.

"When it hit, they called me and were like, 'You're the only one who believed in this show,'" she said. "Every single person outside of the network thought that this was the worst thing that could possible come on television."