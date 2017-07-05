Jesse Williams﻿ and his estranged wife's divorce is starting to get downright nasty, and it all centers around custody of their kids.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor has filed legal documents in which he argues that he's been very amicable with his ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, about their kids, but he says she's hardly doing the same.

TMZ obtained documents where Jesse asks for more time with his two kids, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2, claiming that his ex limits the amount of time in which he gets to see them. He alleges that Aryn only lets him see the kids about three hours a day and she refuses to allow sleepovers.

Jesse argued that he's a good dad and can prove it with his actions. Not only can he list off the kid's nicknames for their favorite foods (which he does in court docs), he says he also rented a home three miles from the kids so he could be near them.

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Jesse and Aryn's divorce is getting more volatile. The writing has been on the wall for a few weeks. On June 21, E! News obtained court documents in which the "Grey's Anatomy" actor and his attorney claim that Aryn was refusing his request for more time with Maceo and Sadie, and he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," the actor says. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

Aryn's lawyer told E! News at the time, "Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family.

"Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."