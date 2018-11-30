Apparently Jesse Williams has been holding a two-year grudge against a woman who snapped a photo of him at the airport.

Back in April 2016, a Twitter user spotted the "Grey's Anatomy" star at the airport and took a quick photo. She posted it that day, writing, "Thought I was dreaming when I spotted ['Grey's Anatomy' star] Dr.Avery at the airport😻😻😻 @iJesseWilliams."

For whatever reason, Jesse responded to that picture this week, more than two and a half years later, and he wasn't pleased.

"Next time I'm in (ANYWHERE), please no photos [without permission]," he wrote to the user, named Meg.

A confused Meg, two years older and wiser, wrote, "I don't know if you're mad but just know that I love you."

Others weren't as forgiving though. One user quickly told Meg that she did nothing wrong since the actor was in a public location.

"Honestly his response is rude AF and I would DOUBT he's never snuck a picture of someone. So you good girl <3," another person said. Another added, "Public figure. Public place. Fans made you. Watch the big head. Comes with the territory. Get over it."

While many replied to Jesse with gifs of eye rolls, quite a few others backed him. And, a few others surmised that his tweet was a reference to Kanye West's line in "Run This Town."

"Next time I'm in church, please no photos," Kanye rapped at the time.

However, most were wondering why he even replied to a two-year-old tweet.

One person noted, "That was literally two years ago." Another wondered, "Were you looking at your mentions from 2016?"

Maybe in 2020, we can expect a response.