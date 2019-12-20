Jill (Duggar) Dillard is going into the holidays with a little less weight… on her head.

DuggarFamily.com /

The "Counting On" star revealed on Instagram and the Duggar family website that she got a haircut and took off over a foot of hair.

"I got my hair chopped off!," she captioned an Instagram shot of her brown hair next to a ruler, showing that she had 14 or 15 inches lopped off. (She says it's 14 inches "plus whatever was cut off additionally after that to even things up and add some layers.")

Jill, 28, plans to donate the hair, although she doesn't yet know which organization she'll give it to.

"I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year," she wrote on the family's website, also attaching a video of the experience. "I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!"

On the website, she posted a slew of before-and-after shots, truly showing the drastic change.

DuggarFamily.com /

"I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off then I'd have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair," she wrote.

To be considered for a donation, most organizations require at least eight inches of hair.

"I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!" she wrote. "It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I'm looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!"

DuggarFamily.com /

Jill added that up until now, she'd never had more than 4-6 inches of hair taken off until this haircut. Additionally, her first ever haircut came when she was 14 years old.

In a video posted to Youtube, Jill recorded her husband's reaction to seeing her new 'do.

"It looks cute," he said. "I like it."