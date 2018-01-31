Jill Zarin nearly suffered a tragedy when her blind dog fell into a pool and almost drowned.

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star told In Touch that her beloved Chihuahua, Ginger, was walking around outside her home in Boca Raton, Florida, and simply didn't notice the water.

"She fell in the pool when she was outside," Jill said. "She's 14 and going blind and didn't see it."

Jill noticed the dog paddling for her dear life and she reduced the pooch just in the nick of time.

"I wrapped her in a towel and rushed her to the vet. She had a 94-degree temperature, hypothermia. So they immediately started to warm her up, and she got better," Jill says.

The doggie incident came just after Jill's husband of 18 years, Bobby, died of a battle with cancer.

Rob Rich/WENN.com

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," the family said in a statement on Jan. 13. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time."

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

On the heels of Bobby's death and Ginger's near-miss, Jill told the mag, "I don't know how much more I can take!"

Now that Ginger is back to normal, Jill said, "I'm so relieved."