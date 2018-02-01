Jimmy Kimmel is in the market for a new car after crashing his BMW on one of Los Angeles' most famous streets on Thursday.

In video posted to TMZ, the front end of Jimmy's Beemer looked entirely mangled and beyond repair.

Sho/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A witness to the crash told the website that the accident was Jimmy's fault and that the late night host was was trying to make a left turn onto Sunset Strip, but it was a "right turn only" area.

After the accident, Jimmy was seen out of his car, making phone calls and he appeared to be fine. TMZ said nobody was hurt in the accident. Based on photos of the crash, it looks like airbags deployed for both vehicles.

Jimmy is normally very active on Twitter, but has not tweeted about the accident. Then again, tune in tonight so see if he addresses it.