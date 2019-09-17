Two years ago, Jimmy Kimmel's then-newborn son, Billy, was born with a rare congenital heart condition that required open heart surgery. These days, though, the little tyke is showing no ill effects from that harrowing experience.

"Billy is doing great. He's really a fun, normal little kid. He's very into Spiderman. He calls Spiderman fighter man, which might be a new hero," Jimmy told E! News of his now 2-year old son. "But he runs around in a little Spiderman costume and its got muscles on it and it's weird because it looks like a tiny little adult has invaded our home."

Since Billy's surgery, the late night talk show host has become a fierce advocate for childhood cancer awareness. He recently joined dozens of celebrities —including Timothy Olyphant, Laura Dern and Nolan Gould — at the 10th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event, which helps fund childhood cancer research.

"Alex's Lemonade fund research, they help families, they do so many important things," Jimmy said. "They've saved a lot of lives and saved people from the worst nightmare that anyone could imagine. I just love doing this. It's my favorite charity event of the year."

Jimmy first revealed his son's condition during his monologue in May 2017. The debate went viral and set off a fierce political debate about health care.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do," he said at the time, later adding, "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life."