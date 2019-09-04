With several No. 1 songs under her belt, Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about hits. Unfortunately for one of J.Lo's "Hustlers" costars, the singer's hits came in a different form this time.

Constance Wu said Jen nearly broke her nose on accident… twice!

Constance, who stars opposite J.Lo in the film, spoke to "Good Morning America" about nearly being an accidental on-set victim.

"We had this fight where she starts to be try to take a cell phone out of my hand, and what happened was the cell phone hit me in the nose," the "Crazy Rich Asians" star said. "She felt so bad and I was like, 'Girl, don't worry this is just, you know, battle wounds. Let's keep going.'"

But then, Constance said, Jen "did it again."

While it certainly wasn't fun being hit in the face, Constance said it was difficult learning to be a stripper for her character.

"I was lucky though in that my character's not supposed to be that good. I had to pretend to be bad, which was easy to do because I wasn't great. But I did do pole dancing lessons and I had a pole installed in my living room," she said, adding that she had to adjust to wearing sky-high stilettos.

"I had those like 8-inch heels and I'd just walk around and do dishes in them," she said. "I was in my flannel pajamas and then my stripper shoes."